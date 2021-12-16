December 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy this morning with a high in the low to middle 60s. Showers are likely. Temperatures will drop this afternoon with partial clearing. Tonight will be much colder and mostly clear. Lows will be around 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. A rain and snow mix is likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few flurries are possible Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30s for highs over the weekend. Most of next week will be dry and calm with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

