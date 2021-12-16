Dine in the 419: Stuffing the Stocking with a ‘Sweet Experience’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The holidays are here and it’s time to stuff the stockings with a Sweet Experience, a chocolate-and-sweet treats boutique right here in Toledo.

“The Sweet Experience is going back to your childhood and remembering some of those tastes and getting some new tastes as an adult,” said Tera Johnson, owner of Sweet Experience.

Some of their go-to treats:

Cheesecakes in a Jar: cookies and cream, strawberry, sweet potato pie, egg nog, Butterfinger, and pecan pie

Popcorn infused with alcohol: Crown Apple, Peach Crown Royal, and Strawberry Hennessey

Homemade chocolate toffee, cashew brittle, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered pretzels, and caramel

Hot chocolate bombs, gift baskets

Marshmallow kabobs, marshmallows dipped in caramel, chocolate, and sprinkles

Dairy and vegan ice cream

The Sweet Experience is located at 2111 N. Reynolds Rd. It’s open from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

