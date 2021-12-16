Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dine in the 419: Stuffing the Stocking with a ‘Sweet Experience’

By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The holidays are here and it’s time to stuff the stockings with a Sweet Experience, a chocolate-and-sweet treats boutique right here in Toledo.

“The Sweet Experience is going back to your childhood and remembering some of those tastes and getting some new tastes as an adult,” said Tera Johnson, owner of Sweet Experience.

Some of their go-to treats:

  • Cheesecakes in a Jar: cookies and cream, strawberry, sweet potato pie, egg nog, Butterfinger, and pecan pie
  • Popcorn infused with alcohol: Crown Apple, Peach Crown Royal, and Strawberry Hennessey
  • Homemade chocolate toffee, cashew brittle, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered pretzels, and caramel
  • Hot chocolate bombs, gift baskets
  • Marshmallow kabobs, marshmallows dipped in caramel, chocolate, and sprinkles
  • Dairy and vegan ice cream

The Sweet Experience is located at 2111 N. Reynolds Rd. It’s open from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hicksville man facing abduction, domestic violence charges after standoff with police
New rules geared toward helping alleviate substitute teacher shortage

Latest News

The signature Chipotle Shrimp & Sausage dish!
Dine in the 419: Sebastiano’s serves up Italiano
Inside the Asian-Fusion restaurant.
Dine in the 419: Getting “Balanced” at Balance Pan Asian Grille
All things seafood & spice!
Dine in the 419: Seafood with a Cajun Twist, Hot Box Bistro!
From empanadas to beef tenderloins, in this week’s dine in the 419, we take you inside a...
Dine in the 419: A Taste of Peru