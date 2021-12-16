Dog DNA test kits can reveal more about your pup than just their breed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but you can learn more about your furry friend of any age with a dog DNA test.

The pandemic forced more people to work from home and spend more time with their pets. It also led more curious dog owners to purchase DNA test kits to find out more about their pup’s genetic makeup. The tests are also used by shelters to determine the breed of certain dogs up for adoption.

At the Humane Society Ottawa County, Shelter Director Lesa Heredia says a prospective adopter required paperwork that proved their dog wouldn’t have more than a certain percentage of a particular breed. The shelter got a test for the dog and ultimately landed it in a new home because of it.

Companies like Embark Veterinary also use DNA tests to reveal information about inherited medical conditions. Embark scientists look at each stretch of each chromosome to gather information about a dog’s genetic makeup.

“We came into this business because we wanted to do research to make dogs live longer, healthier lives,” said Embark Chief Science Officer Adam Boyko. “Instead of being a one-off test where you’re getting a result, it’s an ongoing relationship where we’re telling you about your dog, you’re telling us about your dog, and we’re driving new insights because of that.”

He said the company’s goal in the next decade is to make sure dogs live three years longer. The health results gathered through a DNA test allow dog owners to be proactive instead of reactive.

“We can do that by giving breeders the tools to breed for longevity, we can give owners the risk information and the actionable stuff they can do so they can work with their veterinarians and improve the individual dog’s health.”

Embark sent me a test kit to find out more about my dog, Jax. I adopted him in August from the Humane Society of Ottawa County. Shelter staff guessed he was a Beagle-Miniature Pinscher mix.

Our results were available around four weeks after returning the sample. The DNA test revealed he is 38.8% Australian Shepherd; 24.9% Chihuahua; 11.9% Poodle (Small); 11.2% Shetland Sheepdog; 8.7% Chow Chow; 4.5% Collie. Nothing significant showed up in his health report.

“I think that if you get a dog and do the DNA test, you’re going to see the types of conditions they’re predisposed to and then you can be proactive in preventing some of those,” Heredia said. “Plus, it’s just fun.”

