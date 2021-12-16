Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to person with COVID-19

Both have tested negative for the virus.
(Fran DeWine Facebook page)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, have reportedly been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The exposure occurred sometime on Monday, according to his office.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Thursday that the DeWines have so far tested negative for the virus and are not presenting with any symptoms. They will be tested daily and have postponed public events, including a planned media availability scheduled for Thursday afternoon which 13abc was planning to attend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
A police pursuit last week that ended with Toledo officers rushing into a house full of...
Family in TPD dispute hires attorney to investigate police entering their Toledo home
Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hicksville man facing abduction, domestic violence charges after standoff with police

Latest News

Tiffin Columbian High School
Juvenile arrested for making threat against Tiffin Columbian
Watch vs Warning
Understanding tornado alerts
Wernert Elementary was placed on a lockdown on Wednesday after Christopher Bazemore, 32, made...
Man arrested after making threats against woman, school
Jeep worker collecting toys for Ky. tornado victims
Jeep worker collecting toys for victims of Ky. tornado