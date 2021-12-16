Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to person with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, have reportedly been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The exposure occurred sometime on Monday, according to his office.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Thursday that the DeWines have so far tested negative for the virus and are not presenting with any symptoms. They will be tested daily and have postponed public events, including a planned media availability scheduled for Thursday afternoon which 13abc was planning to attend.

