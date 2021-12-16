Jeep worker spearheads toy drive for tornado victims in Kentucky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Justin Taylor saw the devastation from last weekend’s tornadoes in Kentucky, he picked up his phone.

“I just started making phone calls. Called the Local 12 and they were on board right away. People in the plant were more than willing to donate,” said Taylor, who works at the Jeep plant in Toledo.

Taylor plans to collect new, unwrapped toys between now and Christmas Eve, then drive them overnight to Bowling Green, Kentucky, with a caravan of volunteer Santas. They plan to be on the ground Christmas Day interacting with kids who lost everything.

“I’ve served on a lot of disasters for the Red Cross over my 20+ years and I tell ya, when you go down and help folks, there’s nothing more rewarding,” said Mark Buford, the UAW Local 12 Community Services Liaison to the American Red Cross.

Buford says you can drop off toys at the union hall on Ashland during business hours, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, or volunteer for the trip.

“It’s just kind of keeping in the spirit of, you know, giving to others with what we’ve been blessed with. So, they’re hurting down there, so can give them a little bit of what we have,” adds Taylor, who will be collecting toys inside the Jeep plant and preparing to spend Christmas Day spreading cheer where they need it most.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.