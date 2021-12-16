Traffic
Juvenile arrested for making threat against Tiffin Columbian

Tiffin Columbian High School
Tiffin Columbian High School(Steve Slivka)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A 14-year-old male juvenile is in custody and facing charges after authorities say he made threats against Tiffin Columbian High School, leading to officials closing the school on Thursday.

Just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Tiffin Police became aware of a threat aimed at Columbian via social media. Based on the severity of the threat, officials determined it was best to cancel classes.

Detectives with Tiffin Police began investigating the threat and quickly identified a suspect. They went to the suspect’s residence, where the suspect admitted he was responsible for making the threat.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from Tiffin City School Superintendent Michael E. Zalar, the high school was supposed to be holding end-of-semester exams on Thursday. An adjusted exam schedule will be communicated to students and staff later on Thursday.

“Threats of this nature are taken very seriously and can lead to serious legal consequences,” the letter said. “These types of threats have no place in our community and will not be tolerated in our schools.”

If anyone has further information on the incident, please contact Tiffin City Police at 419-427-2323.

