Man arrested after making threats against woman, school

Wernert Elementary was placed on a lockdown on Wednesday after Christopher Bazemore, 32, made the threats.
Wernert Elementary was placed on a lockdown on Wednesday after Christopher Bazemore, 32, made the threats.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is facing charges after he made threats against his child’s mother and to come to a Washington Local school with a gun.

Wernert Elementary was placed on a lockdown on Wednesday after Christopher Bazemore, 32, made the threats. According to a Toledo Police report, Bazemore made the alleged threats due to the current domestic and custody situation with the mother of his child.

The school was placed on lockdown and police units helped secure the school property. Police and faculty members assisted with school dismissal. SWAT and K-9 units assisted.

Bazemore was taken into custody in his Oregon home by Toledo Police and Oregon Police units. He’s facing charges of inducing panic, menacing by stalking, and violation of a protection order.

