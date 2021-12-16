Traffic
NW Ohio seeing record number of overdose deaths

(Capitol News Service)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County and Northwest Ohio are reporting a record number of overdose deaths this year.

Numbers released by the Lucas County Coroners Office show in 2010 there were 8 overdose deaths in the 20 NW Ohio counties.

In 2021 there have been 556. According to Dr. Robert Forney MD who is the toxicologist at the Lucas County Coroners office the vast majority of those overdose deaths were white males between the age of 28 and 48.

While there are still a large number of women and minorities overdosing as well. Dr. Forney says “We haven’t seen the end of this. There are millions on the street who haven’t died yet. But the stuff on the street is getting more and more potent.”

Ashley Kopaniase is the Sr. Substance Use Director at Zepf Center and says “At one point it was heroin and then we saw Carfentanyl and lately we’ve been seeing more Fentanyl than anything else. And we’re seeing methamphetamines mixed in.”

Olivia Ehret is the Clinical Inpatient Director At Midwest Recovery Center in Maumee and says the deadly street cocktail of lethal drugs is sending people scrambling to rehab centers looking for any chance to treat their addiction. “We cannot keep up. All of our beds are full our intake team is doing probably 20 to 30 intakes a day.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

