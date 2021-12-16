Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over state’s Vax-A-Million lottery

The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first...
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first vaccination incentive program as unconstitutional.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first vaccination incentive program as unconstitutional, saying the group that sued over the Vax-a-Million lottery didn’t have proper legal standing for a high court challenge.

The court’s unanimous decision didn’t address the merits of the challenge by Robert Gargasz, a northeastern Ohio attorney representing individuals critical of DeWine’s early efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In a separate opinion, Justice Sharon Kennedy said the lawsuit belonged in a county court.

The lawsuit argued the lottery, which ended in June with mixed results, was impermissible because it spent public funds without legislative approval. The lawsuit also called the incentive discriminatory because only vaccinated people could participate. A message was left with Gargasz seeking comment.

Ohio was the first to offer such a vaccine lottery incentive, followed by multiple other states including California, Louisiana, Maryland, New York stateand West Virginia, with the impact on vaccinations hard to pin down.

Vax-a-Million offered five $1 million prizes for vaccinated adults and full-ride college scholarships for children. A second incentive, the $2 million Vax-to-College program, offered multiple college scholarships in smaller dollar amounts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
A police pursuit last week that ended with Toledo officers rushing into a house full of...
Family in TPD dispute hires attorney to investigate police entering their Toledo home
Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hicksville man facing abduction, domestic violence charges after standoff with police

Latest News

Inmates learn job skills in jail
Inmates learn job skills in jail
Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to person with COVID-19
Tiffin Columbian High School
Juvenile arrested for making threat against Tiffin Columbian
Watch vs Warning
Understanding tornado alerts