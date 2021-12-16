Port of Toledo having strong 2021 shipping season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2021 has been a great year for the Port of Toledo, and the good news doesn’t end there.

Joe Cappel is the Vice President of Business Development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “In terms of tonnage, we have surpassed the 10 million ton mark. That is something we haven’t done since 2014.”

There was a more than 60% jump in iron ore coming into the port this year. “We anticipated the increase in that tonnage due to a full year of production at Cleveland Cliffs, but we also saw commodities rebounded after the COVID crisis started. "

Other cargo also saw increases. “Products like aluminum, general cargo and steel coils, we are seeing more of that activity. As tariffs on Canadian products burned off puts us in a good position coming down the home stretch.”

Toledo is the largest land mass port on the Great Lakes, and over 7,000 jobs are connected to it. “The port has a roughly one billion dollar annual economic impact. The seaport is truly an economic driver of this community.”

And the port is building on its on-going success with a number of projects on tap for 2022. Tens of millions in state and federal grants will be reinvested in several major improvement projects. “We’re hiring construction crews, surveyors, engineers, everything it takes to bring mega-projects to fruition.”

