School threat social media trend prompts area schools, law enforcement to increase security, threaten expulsion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple school districts and law enforcement agencies in NW Ohio announced they were monitoring potential threats that could come from a social media trend aimed at canceling school.

The trend, appearing mostly on the TikTok platform, is called National Shoot Up Your School Day.

“Parents, we encourage you to continue to have conversations with your student(s) about the appropriate use of social media,” Anthony Wayne Superintendent Jim Fritz said in a letter to parents. “Please let them know that every threat is taken seriously and those involved can face suspension and/or expulsion and legal charges from the police department.”

The threat of punishing students that partake in the TikTok trend was echoed by school officials at Bowling Green as well.

Please have conversations with your student(s) in regards to them not participating in any of these challenges as we WILL take this as zero tolerance and will expel anyone taking part,” superintendent Francis Scruci wrote. “Threats to school in any form will be taken as seriously as possible as we want our students and staff to feel safe in our school environment.”

The Fremont Police Department issued a statement saying that no direct threats have been issued toward their area schools. The statement went on to say that additional law enforcement would be present at the schools, along with more school staff present as well.

