Warm temps delay Thursday Winterfest activities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures approaching the 60s prompted the Toledo Walleye to postpone Winterfest activities Thursday.

The Toledo Walleye announced that the open skate at ProMedica was canceled and the University of Toledo vs BGSU club hockey game Thursday evening would happen at a later date due to the warm temps and high humidity.

The organization expects the ice to be ready Friday as colder temps and drier conditions pass through NW Ohio Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.