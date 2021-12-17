12/17: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Rain for most, wintry mix along/north of state line thru Saturday AM
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Most of us will have rain moving in overnight through Saturday morning, but very light accumulations of wet snow or even a glaze of ice are possible along/north of the state line. While the ground is still fairly warm, watch for freezing on bridges/overpasses in Michigan counties. Highs otherwise flatline at or below 40F leading up to Christmas weekend, with lots of sun throughout.
