12/17: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Rain for most, wintry mix along/north of state line thru Saturday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Most of us will have rain moving in overnight through Saturday morning, but very light accumulations of wet snow or even a glaze of ice are possible along/north of the state line. While the ground is still fairly warm, watch for freezing on bridges/overpasses in Michigan counties. Highs otherwise flatline at or below 40F leading up to Christmas weekend, with lots of sun throughout.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

