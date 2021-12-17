Traffic
12/17/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Rain and a wintry mix expected Friday night and Saturday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Wintry mix likely near and north of the Ohio Turnpike (Lucas, Fulton, Williams, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe Counties), rain likely for the rest of the area, lows in the lower to mid 30s. SATURDAY: AM mix in the north, AM rain for the rest of the area, PM flurries possible as temperatures slowly fall into the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

