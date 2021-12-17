Amid TikTok threat scare, experts say parents can help their kids understand the impact of social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools nationwide were on high alert Friday because of something circulating on social media called “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

Parents at local districts like Bowling Green, Delta, Maumee, Monroe, and more received emails from their school districts Thursday night warning about the latest TikTok trend.

“It’s just another example of one of these idiotic TikTok challenges, but, sadly, in today’s world I think you have to take these things seriously as law enforcement because obviously, it could be real,” says cyber security expert Dave Hatter.

Schools had extra police officers present during school Friday to be extra careful. But tech experts and law enforcement alike are warning parents and students that making these kinds of threats have life-long consequences.

“Impress upon your kids that joking like that, something you might say jokingly to another person, once it hits the internet there’s no telling where that’s going to go, how that’s going to have potentially negative repercussions for you. You need to be very careful about what you’re saying and doing out there,” says Hatter.

Many agree that it comes down to the parents. School officials say parents are the ones that can actually make their child understand the impact of social media.

“You know for parents it’s not forgetting that you have a responsibility to stay on top of what your children are doing, especially on social media, the apps, the anonymity that goes with it, there’s a lot of things going on in the background that parents don’t know. If they don’t stay on top of that then we end up with incidents like today,” says Detective Lt. Mark Marquis from the Tiffin Police Department.

