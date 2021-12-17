Cash on the windshield could lead to larger issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Look out if you’re out and about and find cash “on” your car. You might be excited at the bit of good fortune But in reality a crook might be watching you the whole time.

You hear it especially during the holidays but it’s true all year round: everyone needs to be mindful of their surroundings

Danice Stern first thought it was a bit good fortune. Someone left money under the passenger side windshield wiper of her Jeep.

“I looked to the left to see if it was on their vehicle. Then I looked to the right and then I kinda looked at the car in front of me,” said Stern.

Instinctively she did what just about all of us would do next.

“I foolishly left the car running, jumped out, left the car door open and went out the passenger side and grabbed the money,” said Stern.

It was real money. She first worried about what could have been on the money but then it dawned on her. She was potentially being setup.

“So you’re thinking ‘what could someone have run up and got in the car and tried to take the car with the belongings in it,’” said Stern.

We don’t hear about this too often but it happened to Stern in the last few weeks after shopping in Toledo in the middle of the afternoon. Fortunately nothing happened to her, but it’s a warning to everyone and maybe the first time some have ever heard about this.

It is possible someone was trying to spread some holiday cheer but just in case this was actually a scrooge, it’s all the more reason to pay attention to what’s around you.

“Many bad things have occurred and it’s better to be aware and safe. Just watch your surroundings when you are loading your packages. If you do say something maybe pull away. Watch to see if anyone’s following you,” said Stern.

This was a very real dollar bill so it can entice people to jump out and get it but it’s not worth someone taking your car, everything inside or doing something worse.

