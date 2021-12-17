December 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early today with a high in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening. Rain is likely south tonight and Saturday morning. A rain, snow, and sleet mix is likely north of the turnpike. Some freezing rain is possible in our Michigan counties. Snow accumulations are not expected overall, but a thin icy glaze is possible north of the state line early Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the middle 30s. Most of next week will be sunny to partly cloudy with dry conditions. Highs will range from 35 to 40 degrees. There is a slim chance of a rain and snow mix on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the low 40s

