Join Mickey and friends as Disney on Ice returns to Toledo

Mickey and Friends return to the Glass City
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the most magical shows with iconic characters we all know and love makes a return to the Huntington Center, and they’re doing it on ice.

Disney on Ice, which celebrates Mickey and Friends, is a worldwide party giving guests the live experience of watching Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on a journey to discover Mickey’s favorite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays the courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

You can still get tickets by going to disneyonice.com/tickets.

Dates and Times of Performances

Friday, December 17: 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 18: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

