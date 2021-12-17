Traffic
Feel Good Friday: A Snapshot In Time

By Sashem Brey
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A picture is worth a thousand words. Particularly when it is taken during the holidays, with the people you love the most. That was the notion that inspired two couples to use their professions to make more forever memories for nearly a dozen local families.

Mike Fraley and his wife, Paula, own Ivy and Main Photography. Over the summer, they befriended pastors Roy and Michelle Williams of The Ministry on Sunforest Court.

“We got together and said, let’s do something to bless some people. To help some people! To bring hope,” Roy Williams remembers.

Mike Fraley then pitched an idea: offering free, professional Christmas portraits to deserving local residents. The Williamses took the idea and ran with it. The couples invited listeners to call into local Christian radio station Proclaim FM 102.3 and share their stories. Then they selected 11 couples and families to be gifted with the portraits.

Paula Fraley says the expense of doing a family photoshoot is luxury, something that is just not feasible for so many, especially when they’re dealing with the financial difficulties of the pandemic. Yet, a simple picture can become a keepsake of incredible importance.

“I lost my mother. We see the value in having photographs. We’ve been able to take final pictures; we had no way of knowing we weren’t gonna have that person a few months later,” she said.

Pastor Roy Williams agrees wholeheartedly and says that is what makes this holiday gift even more meaningful. “As the scripture says, ‘tomorrow is not promised to no man’. And when they look at these photos that they’re experiencing and that they’re gonna receive, they’ll always remember the moment, captured in time.”

