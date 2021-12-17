Hospitals ask patients to avoid ER if possible, call doctor instead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Fire Stations are busy day and night responding to emergency calls. Recently the sakes are pretty high when they go to transport people to area hospitals.

What almost never happened over the last 30 years now happens several times a day during this pandemic. Interim Toledo Fire Chief John Kaminski says “Right now what we’re seeing is the capacity of the ER’s just cannot sustain what’s going on right now with our run volume.”

Kaminski says Code Red happens when all hospitals in the county are so full they can’t take any more patients. So when Code Red kicks in, it alternates the patients to whichever hospital can take the emergency at the time. And that means it’s not always the closest facility. Kaminski says “I’ve been Toledo Fire for 25 years. 30 years in the fire service. And I have never seen it to the state we’re in now where hospitals are overflowing with patients.”

So area health care providers are asking patients to forgo going to emergency rooms unless it’s an absolute emergency. At this point, emergency rooms are full of all types of emergency medical issues and approximately one out of every four to five patients has COVID. Dr. Brian Kaminski MD from ProMedica says they need the public to help them stay out of emergency by-pass. “What contributes to that is people often come into the emergency room and truly don’t have an emergent condition.”

This does not mean that if you have a true medical emergency, you shouldn’t call 9-1-1. Health Care providers and Emergency Personnel urge you to call 9-1-1 if you have serious emergency symptoms such as difficulty breathing, stroke symptoms, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

But if it can be treated somewhere else, you need to check there first. Kaminski says “If it’s possible to go to your physician’s office or call your physician’s office and get Telehealth for your visit. That would be preferred for those more minor things. We have a number of urgent care ad retail care centers in our area.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.