Man convicted in murder of Benjamin Biery
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County jury convicted a man accused of strangling a Toledo man to death in 2019 Friday.
Robert Allen Davis Jr. was arrested in Wyoming a month after the murder of Benjamin Biery took place.
The 46-year-old was found dead in his home on Berwick Avenue on March 6.
Sentencing for Davis is scheduled for December 29 at 1:30 p.m.
