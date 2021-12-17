Traffic
Man convicted in murder of Benjamin Biery

Robert Allen Davis Jr.
Robert Allen Davis Jr.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County jury convicted a man accused of strangling a Toledo man to death in 2019 Friday.

Robert Allen Davis Jr. was arrested in Wyoming a month after the murder of Benjamin Biery took place.

The 46-year-old was found dead in his home on Berwick Avenue on March 6.

Sentencing for Davis is scheduled for December 29 at 1:30 p.m.

