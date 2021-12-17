Man facing murder, kidnapping charges for killing child’s grandmother

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated murder after allegedly shooting and killing his child’s grandmother on Thursday.

In addition to the aggravated murder charge in Oregon, Malcolm Fisher is facing a charge of kidnapping. He’s also facing charges of assault and theft in Toledo.

Oregon Police were called to the 3100 block of Hazelton on a shots-fired call around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. They located the victim, Johanna Crawford, 66, deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Police said Fisher then abducted his 9-year-old daughter from her bedroom. Fisher is the non-custodial parent of the girl, and Crawford had custody of the child.

Fisher fled the scene to a location in Toledo. The child was recovered safely without any injuries.

Fisher is expected to make an appearance in Oregon Municipal Court on Friday.

