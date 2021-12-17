Traffic
One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo

Police officers search for evidence after one person was shot on Avondale on Friday, Dec. 17.
Police officers search for evidence after one person was shot on Avondale on Friday, Dec. 17.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning in West Toledo.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Avondale around 4:15 a.m. One adult male was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives are on the scene, speaking to witnesses and neighbors.

