One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning in West Toledo.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Avondale around 4:15 a.m. One adult male was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Detectives are on the scene, speaking to witnesses and neighbors.
