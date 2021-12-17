One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning in West Toledo.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Avondale around 4:15 a.m. One adult male was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives are on the scene, speaking to witnesses and neighbors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.