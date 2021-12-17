Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wernert Elementary was placed on a lockdown on Wednesday after Christopher Bazemore, 32, made...
Man arrested after making threats against woman, school
Police officers search for evidence after one person was shot on Avondale on Friday, Dec. 17.
One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo
School threat social media trend prompts area schools, law enforcement to increase security, threaten expulsion
Toledo Police car
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car
A police pursuit last week that ended with Toledo officers rushing into a house full of...
Family in TPD dispute hires attorney to investigate police entering their Toledo home

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter: More than 5 years
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5