Returning state champion, Perrysburg’s Joey Blaze - 13abc Athlete of the Week

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a new season for the Perrysburg wrestling program, however for reigning state champion and junior captain Joey Blaze, the goal remains the same.

“I prepare through practices, always working hard even when I’m tired. It just gives me a level of confidence to where I always feel ready to wrestle,” said Blaze.

The 2021 Division I state champion and the Yellow Jackets are one of the top teams in the country with high expectations.

“He’s done a really good job of dealing with little situations that are tough to deal with especially when you’re a returning state champion, a captain, and you’re a leader. Your human nature is to feel sorry for yourself, he’s done a really good job of managing, resetting himself, and being coachable,” mentioned Head Coach Scott Burnett

This season Blaze shares the mat with his young brother Marcus, the freshman is one of the top prospects in his class.

“It means a lot in the fact that he is winning and I’m winning and we get to share winning tournaments together.”

