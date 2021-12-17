School officials warn students of the repercussions of violent threats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the past few weeks there have been numerous threats of violence made toward local schools. They have been found in bathroom stalls and on social media, and school officials don’t think students realize how serious the repercussions of making these threats can be.

“We don’t want something to happen today, as a student in school, that could follow you down the road into the future,” says Patty Mazur, the Executive Director of Communications for Toledo Public Schools. She went on to say, “Anytime that of our teachers, administrator or staff members are made aware of some sort of threat whether it’s posted on social media or something they may find in school it is investigated fully, it is taken very seriously.”

Joshua Williams is a lawyer and adjunct law professor at Adrian College. “There are two different versions of repercussions, one is the adminIstration can bring suspension and expulsion proceedings against them, which is pretty standard. In addition, we are starting to see more and more kids actually charged with a crime,” says Williams.

According to Williams law enforcement is beginning to hold students more accountable than ever before. “We’ve started to see students as young as 7 and 8 be charged with aggravated menacing, which can even become a felony with a gun spec, which is mandatory jail time.”

Students should understand that making threats, whether they are serious or not, can lead to consequences that affect college plans and follow them for the rest of their lives.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.