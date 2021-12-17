Some cat food in short supply due to global production and transportation issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a cat, you’ll find 80 up for adoption at Paws & Whiskers cat shelter. The organization has plenty of cats, but fewer and fewer donations of cat food.

“Our canned cat food donations have gone down considerably, I would say almost by about 75%,” said Sara Baker, Shelter Manager at Paws & Whiskers.

Baker says global supply chain and production issues are causing a slowdown at stores such as Pet Supplies Plus, where you will find some shelves empty next to signs stating the company anticipates shortages into 2023. Pet Supplies Plus also has an ample supply of its own brand of cat food with specific suggestions as alternatives.

“Most people are just barely able to find cat food for their own cats and so it’s been hard for us to, you know, even when we go to the stores to try to purchase it, there’s only one or two cases on shelves. So, we have had a struggle with that,” said Baker.

“If anybody can spare a can, especially of the true kitten canned food, we would be very much appreciative of that as we have none right now.”

