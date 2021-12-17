TPS investigating hair-pulling incident at Bowsher/Rogers basketball game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowsher girl’s varsity basketball player could face suspension from the team for allegedly pulling a girl to the floor by her ponytail in a game against Rogers Wednesday night.

“The incident that occurred during the Rogers vs. Bowsher girl’s varsity basketball game is being thoroughly investigated by the district’s administration, along with the coaches and athletic directors from both schools. The unsportsmanlike conduct that was displayed during Wednesday’s game will not be tolerated by Toledo Public Schools or within the City League. The student in question could face consequences for her actions, including game suspensions. TPS will report the incident to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. While both schools hold their student athletes to the highest standards, the competitive nature of the game is meant to teach students how to deal with difficult situations and reinforce the importance of teamwork. We hope the athletes from both teams grow as players and can put this situation behind them as they focus on the remainder of their season.”

