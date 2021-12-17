Williams County village turns into Christmas town every year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Christmas Eve is just a week away, and a small Williams County village is truly a holiday wonderland. West Unity becomes Christmas town for several months every year. So if you’re looking for a few last minute gifts or some family fun, a trip there should be on your list.

The Williams County village is home to less than two thousand people, but during the holidays thousands of people come from all over to fully-immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas.

Carrie King is the owner of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. “The shops have brought this town very much to life.”

From mid-October to Christmas Eve, West Unity is transformed into Christmas town. Main Street is full of festive shops that offer everything from ornaments, trees, wreaths and nutcrackers to tasty treats.

Deb Gerken lives a few miles away and loved what she found on her recent trip to town. “It’s amazing that in a small town like this, they can have something so wonderful. I started in one part of the store and I went to the next store and the next store and the next store. I couldn’t believe how they’ve expanded it to the whole block. My husband and I had a lot of fun here. This is amazing.”

We made the trip mid-week to avoid the big crowds, and we were able to fully immerse ourselves in the experience. Carrie is the queen of Christmas. Her main gig is the furniture business, but Christmas is her so-called side hustle.

“It has evolved and evolved and evolved every single year. One really nice thing about it is that it makes everybody smile, and that makes me smile.”

Aubrey Wyse is the manager of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. “Did you ever imagine this would happen? No, not this big. Maybe a couple stores here and there, but never 7 stores here in West Unity.”

And even though the stores are only open for a couple months, Aubrey says it’s a year-round job. “Once we shut the stores down we start taking the trees apart, and that is a big job. We then go to market pick out new products, start pricing everything, and then it’s time to start up again.”

Carrie says the beauty of this small village is about much more than filling shopping bags, it’s about the spirit of the season.

“I think they get to the stores and they lose what is going on in the world today. This puts them in a whole different mindset. People feel human again. We love being able to provide that to people.”

But it all comes to an end for the year next week. “We do close everything Christmas Eve at 2pm sharp. And that’s it? That’s it, that’s all she wrote.”

The hope is that it is not all she wrote when Carrie and her husband hang up their elf slippers. “My husband and I don’t have kids, so when we are old and decrepit and can’t decorate trees anymore, we hope someone takes all this over.”

On a side note, West Unity is a one stoplight town, so all the stores are within walking distance.

