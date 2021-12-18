21-year-old killed in crash in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 21-year-old is dead after a crash Friday night in Monroe County.

The crash happened about 6:55pm on Smith Road, west of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township.

According the the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence A. Prophet IV, 25, from Toledo, was driving a black 2015 Kia Optima westbound on Smith Road. He was attempting to pass a westbound vehicle in the eastbound land and traveling at a high rate of speed. While in the process, Prophet veered his vehicle to avoid being struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle and hit a tree, before coming to a stop.

Taya’Jane Hadley, 21, from Toledo, was riding in the passenger seat. She was taken to Promedica Toledo Hospital and did not survive, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old was also inside the vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

It was reported that Prophet and Hadley were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

