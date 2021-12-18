Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ottawa County man faces 100 child pornography charges

Cainen Meeks, 42, pleaded guilty to 10 charges.
Cainen Meek, 42, facing 100 counts of child pornography charges.
Cainen Meek, 42, facing 100 counts of child pornography charges.(Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa County man, who is facing 100 counts of child pornography possession, entered a guilty plea in court Thursday.

Cainen Meeks, 42, was initially indicted on 100 counts. Meeks pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 charges including, four counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to court records, Meeks downloaded several pornographic images of children.

Meeks is set to be sentenced at the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on January 24, 2022. He could face a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison on all of his charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers search for evidence after one person was shot on Avondale on Friday, Dec. 17.
One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo
Man facing murder, kidnapping charges in shooting death of child’s grandmother
A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Bedford Township.
21-year-old killed in crash in Bedford Township
People will find the inflation is causing the price to go up on utilities.
Cash on the windshield could lead to larger issues
Bowsher/Rogers incident
TPS investigating hair-pulling incident at Bowsher/Rogers basketball game

Latest News

Renewing oldest metropark’s history
Renewing oldest metropark’s history
A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Bedford Township.
21-year-old killed in crash in Bedford Township
dunk
Basketball Friday - Dec. 17
The shelter is looking to empty it's cages and find animals temporary holiday foster homes.
Toledo Humane Society’s annual Home for the Holiday’s program is underway