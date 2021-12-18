Ottawa County man faces 100 child pornography charges

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa County man, who is facing 100 counts of child pornography possession, entered a guilty plea in court Thursday.

Cainen Meeks, 42, was initially indicted on 100 counts. Meeks pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 charges including, four counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to court records, Meeks downloaded several pornographic images of children.

Meeks is set to be sentenced at the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on January 24, 2022. He could face a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison on all of his charges.

