Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Humane Society’s annual Home for the Holiday’s program is underway

Animals from Toledo Humane Society are in need of temporary holiday foster homes.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is looking to empty its shelter this holiday season, as part of its “Home for the Holiday’s” short-term foster program. Staff at the shelter say animals can become stressed when at the shelter for too long, and this program is a great way for them to decompress.

“It’s open to all members of the public, it’s our biggest foster event of the year. Last year we sent about 60 to foster in about 3 hours. So we’re kind of hoping for the same success this year,” says Hailey Mitchell, an adoption coordinator. Mitchell says it’s pretty common for families to fall in love with their temporary pets, “I think we had about 20 animals last year that didn’t even return to the shelter, because their families decided to adopt them.”

Diane Czerniak Parritt recently lost her dog, that why she chose to join the short-term pet adoption program. “I want a pet in the house all the time. I have kitties at home and I would like to foster a dog,” says Czerniak-Parritt

Upon returning animals to the Humane Society, families fill out a form about the animal’s behavior that helps staff better match them with homes. “The thing that families walk away from is knowing that they helped a homeless pet in need. That really our goal for all the animals, to give them a home for the holidays,” says Mitchell.

The deadline to apply for “Home for the Holiday’s” is December 18th. Click here to apply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers search for evidence after one person was shot on Avondale on Friday, Dec. 17.
One person shot Friday morning in West Toledo
Man facing murder, kidnapping charges in shooting death of child’s grandmother
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new...
More than 1K Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages
School threat social media trend prompts area schools, law enforcement to increase security, threaten expulsion
Bowsher/Rogers incident
TPS investigating hair-pulling incident at Bowsher/Rogers basketball game

Latest News

dunk
Basketball Friday - Dec. 17
Short-term animal foster care
Short-term animal foster care
oregon
Man facing murder, kidnapping charges in shooting death of child’s grandmother
Bowsher/Rogers incident
TPS investigating hair-pulling incident at Bowsher/Rogers basketball game