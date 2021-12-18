Toledo Humane Society’s annual Home for the Holiday’s program is underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is looking to empty its shelter this holiday season, as part of its “Home for the Holiday’s” short-term foster program. Staff at the shelter say animals can become stressed when at the shelter for too long, and this program is a great way for them to decompress.

“It’s open to all members of the public, it’s our biggest foster event of the year. Last year we sent about 60 to foster in about 3 hours. So we’re kind of hoping for the same success this year,” says Hailey Mitchell, an adoption coordinator. Mitchell says it’s pretty common for families to fall in love with their temporary pets, “I think we had about 20 animals last year that didn’t even return to the shelter, because their families decided to adopt them.”

Diane Czerniak Parritt recently lost her dog, that why she chose to join the short-term pet adoption program. “I want a pet in the house all the time. I have kitties at home and I would like to foster a dog,” says Czerniak-Parritt

Upon returning animals to the Humane Society, families fill out a form about the animal’s behavior that helps staff better match them with homes. “The thing that families walk away from is knowing that they helped a homeless pet in need. That really our goal for all the animals, to give them a home for the holidays,” says Mitchell.

The deadline to apply for “Home for the Holiday’s” is December 18th. Click here to apply.

