12/18: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Sunny and dry through Wednesday, then looking warm and possibly wet for Santa’s big day.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TONIGHT: A flurry possible with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid-30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows in the mid-20s. MONDAY: Sunny but breezy with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Sunny again Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny Thursday with highs around 40. Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening rain showers possible on Christmas Eve; highs in the upper 40s. Our chances for a white Christmas this year are very low with daytime highs up near 50. Some rain showers will also be possible on Christmas Day with partly sunny skies.

