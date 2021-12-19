2 charged after fight at Findlay sports bar

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are charged in a fight that broke out at a sports bar in Findlay overnight, police said Sunday.

Police said they arrived at Bru U just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found two people who had “significant injuries to their face and head.” They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Robert Carrillo, 39, and Rafael Carrillo III, 42. They are charged with felonious assault.

Findlay Police said more charges against other people are possible as their investigation continues.

