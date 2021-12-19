Dec. 19, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
It’ll be sunny and warmer than normal to start the winter season, with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day!
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY: Clouds clearing through the day. High 36. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26. MONDAY: A little warmer under mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High 42. EXTENDED: Plenty of sunshine this week, with rain chances for Christmas Eve, and temperatures warming to near 60 for Christmas Day.
