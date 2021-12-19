Traffic
Dec. 19, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

It’ll be sunny and warmer than normal to start the winter season, with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day!

It’ll be sunny and warmer than normal to start the winter season, with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day!(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY: Clouds clearing through the day. High 36. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26. MONDAY: A little warmer under mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High 42. EXTENDED: Plenty of sunshine this week, with rain chances for Christmas Eve, and temperatures warming to near 60 for Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

