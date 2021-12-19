Traffic
Man in critical condition after shooting in shopping plaza parking lot

Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South Plaza on the 12-hundred block of Broadway Street(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Heritage South Plaza on the 12-hundred block of Broadway Street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital. His name was not initially released.

Investigators said there aren’t any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

