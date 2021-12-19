TPD asks for help locating missing 11-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department shared a post on Facebook Sunday asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

According the the post, Jason Scott, is missing from the 1700 block of Bigelow.

Scott is described as being 4′9″, 80 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Space Jam jacket, black pants that say “Jordan” and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Scott whereabout should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

