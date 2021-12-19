Traffic
TPD asks for help locating missing 11-year-old

According to police, Jason Scott, 11, went missing from the 1700 block of Bigelow.
TPD is searching for Jason Scott, 11.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department shared a post on Facebook Sunday asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

According the the post, Jason Scott, is missing from the 1700 block of Bigelow.

Scott is described as being 4′9″, 80 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Space Jam jacket, black pants that say “Jordan” and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Scott whereabout should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

