12/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills in the upper teens. MONDAY: Sunny but breezy out of the southwest with highs in the low to mid-40s. Gusts up to 25 mph possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Some clouds, lows in the upper 20s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny as winter begins Tuesday, highs in the low 40s. Mainly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance for rain and snow showers and highs in the low 40s. Cloudy Christmas Eve with a few rain showers possible, especially later in the day. Breezy with highs near 50 during the evening on Christmas Eve, then rising through the night and into the upper 50s for Christmas Day. Otherwise, breezy with a few rain showers possible on Christmas.

