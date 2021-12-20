12/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sun will win handily over snow for the week leading up to Christmas, with highs only briefly dipping near freezing for the midweek with a few flurries. Friday (Christmas Eve) will usher in more rain, likely bumping us to the #5 wettest year on record, before we dry out and start the big morning near 50 -- falling through Christmas afternoon.

