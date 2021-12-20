Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after he was struck by a car on Dorr St. on Friday night.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound in the 5700 block of Dorr when one swerved. The second vehicle struck the bicyclist, who was also going east on the street.

A Toledo Police report listed the bicyclist in critical condition. His identity is unknown.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

