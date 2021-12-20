Traffic
“Blue Christmas” service offers holiday solace

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many people, it’s not. The holiday season can be isolating for many folks, and suicides tend to increase in December. But a church in Bowling Green is hoping to ease the burden for those grieving this week with a special service.

First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green offered its inaugural Blue Christmas service on Sunday. The service is a time to provide solace and security to those struggling or grieving during the holiday season.

Church member Michelle McDonald came up with the idea to provide a safe space for people grieving during the holidays.

“There are a lot of people who think about committing suicide during this time of year, and they need a place to come. They need a sanctuary,” she says.

The holidays can be hard for people not feeling joyful, and imposed joviality makes the struggle feel even more difficult. So Blue Christmas services can provide a haven to honor feelings of sadness or trauma.

“This is a way for them to just be who they are and know that they’re accepted for what they’re feeling,” says McDonald.

But Blue Christmas services are not about wallowing, it’s about finding the strength to carry on. Through a sense of community and acceptance, a little hope can shine through.

“Isaiah talks about the darkness and the light shall be able to dispel the darkness, and we’re going to dispel some of the darkness. They are not alone,” says Pastor David Montgomery.

If you want to participate in a Blue Christmas Service Grace Lutheran Toledo and Collingwood Presbyterian both have services on Tuesday evening.

