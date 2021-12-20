Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toledo shopping plaza parking lot
TPD is searching for Jason Scott, 11.
TPD says missing 11-year-old has been found safe
(File: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
2 charged after fight at Findlay sports bar
People will find the inflation is causing the price to go up on utilities.
Cash on the windshield could lead to larger issues
A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Bedford Township.
21-year-old killed in crash in Bedford Township

Latest News

The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three people shot at a Toledo church on Monday
Manchin blames White House for Build Back Better negotiation failure