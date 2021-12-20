December 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 40. Wednesday will be cooler and mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 30s. The only chance of precipitation over the next week comes in the form of rain Christmas Eve afternoon and night. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to fall on Christmas.

