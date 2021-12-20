Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

December 20th Weather Forecast

Mild Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 40. Wednesday will be cooler and mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 30s. The only chance of precipitation over the next week comes in the form of rain Christmas Eve afternoon and night. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to fall on Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toledo shopping plaza parking lot
TPD is searching for Jason Scott, 11.
TPD asks for help locating missing 11-year-old
People will find the inflation is causing the price to go up on utilities.
Cash on the windshield could lead to larger issues
(File: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
2 charged after fight at Findlay sports bar
A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Bedford Township.
21-year-old killed in crash in Bedford Township

Latest News

December 20th Weather Forecast
December 20th Weather Forecast
12/19: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/19: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/19: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/19: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
12/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast