Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fatal crash in Wood County Monday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - At least one person has died after a crash in Wood County Monday morning, prompting road closures.

It happened near Fostoria Road and State Route 579 Monday around 11 a.m.

SR579 and all surrounding intersections are closed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers are working to establish a detour to divert traffic. The agency is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

Northwood Police and OSHP continue to investigate the crash. Details about the victim’s identity has not been released.

