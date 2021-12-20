Local duo records song honoring hometown of Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people give books or socks or ties for Christmas. One Fremont man wants a Facebook video to go viral for his friend.

Thomas Bousquet recorded the song “Da Fremont” with his friend in 2019. They performed it at a talent competition and won, where they won studio time and local radio play.

Now with more than 22,000 views on Facebook, Tom wants more views on their video. You can also watch the video at this link.

