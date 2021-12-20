Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening, including one with an overturned semi-truck.

OH-GO traffic cameras showed a toppled semi and debris scattered across several lanes of NB traffic at I-75 at North Detroit just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Another crash was reported on SB I-475 just before the turnpike around 4:00 p.m. Traffic was moving slowly there, with backups as far back as Dorr Street, according to OH-GO. One lane was closed to traffic while crews cleaned up the debris and both lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become available.

