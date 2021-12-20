Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday

Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening, including one with an overturned semi-truck.

OH-GO traffic cameras showed a toppled semi and debris scattered across several lanes of NB traffic at I-75 at North Detroit just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Another crash was reported on SB I-475 just before the turnpike around 4:00 p.m. Traffic was moving slowly there, with backups as far back as Dorr Street, according to OH-GO. One lane was closed to traffic while crews cleaned up the debris and both lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toledo shopping plaza parking lot
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three people shot following funeral service in Toledo on Monday
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
TPD is searching for Jason Scott, 11.
TPD says missing 11-year-old has been found safe
(File: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
2 charged after fight at Findlay sports bar

Latest News

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three people shot following funeral service in Toledo on Monday
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
"Da Fremont"
Local duo records song honoring hometown of Fremont
"Da Fremont"
"Da Fremont"