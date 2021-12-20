The need for help is up but donations are down at Cherry Street Mission ministries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - December is a big month when it comes to donations for Cherry Street Mission Ministries. In fact, the money that comes in this month is used to help the organization cover its costs for the rest of the year. But donations are down this year, and the need for help is up.

Cherry Street is seeing an 800% increase in the number of people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time. On any given day, the mission feeds and provides shelter to about 200 people. The men’s shelter usually houses about 150, and about 50 women stay in a separate shelter. The men’s house is at capacity right now, and we haven’t even seen biter cold temperatures yet. The shelter has made due by adding cots in a space that is usually a recreation room.

One of the reasons for the budget shortfall is the fact that the annual mail appeal is about two weeks behind schedule because of supply issues and delivery delays. On top of that, supplies to keep Cherry Street running are becoming more expensive.

Cherry Street CEO Ann Ebbert has faith the community that has supported the work of the mission for decades will step up once again. “Toledo is an extremely generous community. Most people here have huge hearts for helping people who are going through the worst time of their lives.”

Cherry Street is asking you to not wait for the envelope to arrive in the mail, but to send in your donation or donate online. You can mail a donation to: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 1501 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604 or you can donate online.

Most of the people to people interaction at Cherry Street is done with volunteers, so the donation of your time is also very valuable to the work of the mission.

