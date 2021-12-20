Surviving a December with no snow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While many of us have been enjoying the bright sunshine and warmer temperatures, landscape companies, like Bella’s, are in limbo between fall and winter, so they’re trying to keep themselves busy.

For Mike Bella, owner of Bella’s Lawn and Landscape, the worst can be a crippling snowstorm or no snow at all.

“We’ve had seasons where we’ve salted up to 50 times, for 50 events. If it’s a two-inch snowstorm or a ten-inch snowstorm, we plan for all of that to make sure that we have enough staff and enough equipment.”

But no snow doesn’t mean no business for this year-round company.

“We did some fall cleanups probably a week or two further into the season than we typically do. You can do certain types of landscaping work, not a whole lot.”

Bella tells 13abc that a local retailer is bringing in new landscaping after the new year. And some clients who pay for snow removal are still paying.

“Our contracts are diversified, some the clients pay per push, some they pay per season. So, by having it structured like that, you always have some cash coming in to pay for the overhead.”

Bella has been in this business for 18 years and says this isn’t his first snow-less start to winter.

“This has happened a few years, where you literally get no snow in December, and then in January, someone flips a switch, and the snow machine turns on.”

So, there’s still time. But his optimism comes with caution.

“I think every snowplow company wants a little bit of snow, but they don’t like the six inches plus, because they’re a lot more challenging. They wear the team out and are rough on the equipment. I’d be okay with an inch every day, or every other day.”

