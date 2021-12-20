Three people shot following funeral service in Toledo on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least three people were injured when someone opened fire at a church on Upton Avenue in Toledo on Monday, according to police and witnesses.

The funeral director for the House of Day Funeral Home says two of his employees suffered injuries to the legs when someone shot at the hearse as they were loading flowers into it following a funeral on Monday afternoon. One of those employees is in surgery, according to the director. Police have not said who the third victim was and the conditions of all the injured are currently unknown.

Police say they have taken several people in for questioning in the incident.

According to the funeral home’s website, they were scheduled to attend the services for Lawrenczel Larell Taylor III was scheduled at the River of Life Church Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Taylor was shot and killed while driving earlier this month. Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents were connected.

Those with information can call Crime Stopper.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

