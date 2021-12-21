Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
12/21: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few flurries overnight; rain on track for Christmas
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Winter is officially upon us, and an appropriately frosty morning along with it. A few flurries are possible overnight, with warming temps as we approach Christmas Eve. Rain is still likely Friday and lightening up for Christmas morning... but some recent model runs are placing more rain firmly over us Saturday PM. It’ll be a good weekend to stay cozy by the fire regardless!

