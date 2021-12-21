12/21: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Winter is officially upon us, and an appropriately frosty morning along with it. A few flurries are possible overnight, with warming temps as we approach Christmas Eve. Rain is still likely Friday and lightening up for Christmas morning... but some recent model runs are placing more rain firmly over us Saturday PM. It’ll be a good weekend to stay cozy by the fire regardless!

